BC-TEN--Australian Open Results

MELBOURNE (AP) — Results Sunday from the Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Fourth Round

Carla Suarez-Navarro, Spain, def. Anett Kontaveit (32), Estonia, 4-6, 6-4, 8-6.

Men's Doubles

Third Round

Robert Farah, Colombia and Juan Sebastian Cabal (11), Colombia, def. Leander Paes, India and Purav Raja, India, 6-1, 6-2.

Bob Bryan, United States and Mike Bryan (6), United States, def. Fabrice Martin, France and Jeremy Chardy, France, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Aisam-Ul-Hag Qureshi, Pakistan and Marcin Matkowski (15), Poland, def. Radu Albot, Moldova and Hyeon Chung, Republic of Korea, .

Women's Doubles

Third Round

Monica Niculescu, Romania and Irina Begu (10), Romania, def. Anastassia Rodionova, Australia and Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, 4-1.

Mixed Doubles

First Round

Yung-Jan Chan, Taiwan and Jamie Murray, Britain, def. Rajeev Ram, United States and Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, 4-6, 7-5, 11-9.

Bruno Soares, Brazil and Ekaterina Makarova, Russia, def. Yi-Fan Xu, China and Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, 6-3, 5-7, 10-2.