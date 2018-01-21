All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 45 31 11 3 65 162 116 Boston 45 27 10 8 62 150 112 Washington 47 28 15 4 60 145 134 Toronto 48 26 17 5 57 153 139 New Jersey 45 24 13 8 56 142 137 Columbus 47 26 18 3 55 126 130 N.Y. Rangers 47 24 18 5 53 142 136 Pittsburgh 49 25 21 3 53 142 149 Philadelphia 46 22 16 8 52 135 133 Carolina 46 21 17 8 50 129 141 N.Y. Islanders 47 23 20 4 50 161 173 Florida 45 19 20 6 44 129 148 Montreal 47 19 22 6 44 120 148 Detroit 45 18 20 7 43 120 138 Ottawa 44 15 20 9 39 121 157 Buffalo 46 11 26 9 31 103 162 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 45 30 11 4 64 152 122 Nashville 45 28 11 6 62 139 119 Winnipeg 47 27 13 7 61 155 128 St. Louis 49 28 18 3 59 142 129 Dallas 48 27 17 4 58 148 129 San Jose 45 25 14 6 56 128 120 Colorado 45 26 16 3 55 150 130 Calgary 46 25 16 5 55 132 127 Los Angeles 46 24 17 5 53 131 112 Minnesota 46 24 17 5 53 133 131 Anaheim 47 22 16 9 53 129 129 Chicago 45 22 17 6 50 136 123 Edmonton 46 20 23 3 43 126 147 Vancouver 45 18 21 6 42 119 147 Arizona 48 11 28 9 31 114 168

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Florida 4, Vegas 3, OT

Montreal 3, Washington 2

Anaheim 2, Los Angeles 1

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia 3, New Jersey 1

Dallas 7, Buffalo 1

Winnipeg 2, Calgary 1, SO

Colorado 3, N.Y. Rangers 1

Boston 4, Montreal 1

Carolina 3, Detroit 1

Toronto 4, Ottawa 3

Nashville 4, Florida 3

Arizona 5, St. Louis 2

San Jose 2, Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 12:30 p.m.

Vegas at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Calgary, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Florida at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Vegas, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.