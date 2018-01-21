|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|45
|31
|11
|3
|65
|162
|116
|Boston
|45
|27
|10
|8
|62
|150
|112
|Washington
|47
|28
|15
|4
|60
|145
|134
|Toronto
|48
|26
|17
|5
|57
|153
|139
|New Jersey
|45
|24
|13
|8
|56
|142
|137
|Columbus
|47
|26
|18
|3
|55
|126
|130
|N.Y. Rangers
|47
|24
|18
|5
|53
|142
|136
|Pittsburgh
|49
|25
|21
|3
|53
|142
|149
|Philadelphia
|46
|22
|16
|8
|52
|135
|133
|Carolina
|46
|21
|17
|8
|50
|129
|141
|N.Y. Islanders
|47
|23
|20
|4
|50
|161
|173
|Florida
|45
|19
|20
|6
|44
|129
|148
|Montreal
|47
|19
|22
|6
|44
|120
|148
|Detroit
|45
|18
|20
|7
|43
|120
|138
|Ottawa
|44
|15
|20
|9
|39
|121
|157
|Buffalo
|46
|11
|26
|9
|31
|103
|162
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|45
|30
|11
|4
|64
|152
|122
|Nashville
|45
|28
|11
|6
|62
|139
|119
|Winnipeg
|47
|27
|13
|7
|61
|155
|128
|St. Louis
|49
|28
|18
|3
|59
|142
|129
|Dallas
|48
|27
|17
|4
|58
|148
|129
|San Jose
|45
|25
|14
|6
|56
|128
|120
|Colorado
|45
|26
|16
|3
|55
|150
|130
|Calgary
|46
|25
|16
|5
|55
|132
|127
|Minnesota
|46
|24
|17
|5
|53
|133
|131
|Los Angeles
|46
|24
|17
|5
|53
|131
|112
|Anaheim
|47
|22
|16
|9
|53
|129
|129
|Chicago
|45
|22
|17
|6
|50
|136
|123
|Edmonton
|46
|20
|23
|3
|43
|126
|147
|Vancouver
|45
|18
|21
|6
|42
|119
|147
|Arizona
|48
|11
|28
|9
|31
|114
|168
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Friday's Games
Florida 4, Vegas 3, OT
Montreal 3, Washington 2
Anaheim 2, Los Angeles 1
|Saturday's Games
Philadelphia 3, New Jersey 1
Dallas 7, Buffalo 1
Winnipeg 2, Calgary 1, SO
Colorado 3, N.Y. Rangers 1
Boston 4, Montreal 1
Carolina 3, Detroit 1
Toronto 4, Ottawa 3
Nashville 4, Florida 3
Arizona 5, St. Louis 2
San Jose 2, Pittsburgh 1
N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Philadelphia at Washington, 12:30 p.m.
Vegas at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Detroit at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Calgary, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Arizona, 9 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Ottawa at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Florida at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Columbus at Vegas, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Winnipeg at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.