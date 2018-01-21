|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|45
|31
|11
|3
|65
|162
|116
|17-5-1
|14-6-2
|9-3-1
|Boston
|45
|27
|10
|8
|62
|150
|112
|15-5-4
|12-5-4
|9-1-2
|Washington
|47
|28
|15
|4
|60
|145
|134
|18-7-0
|10-8-4
|8-4-2
|Toronto
|48
|26
|17
|5
|57
|153
|139
|13-7-2
|13-10-3
|6-4-1
|New Jersey
|45
|24
|13
|8
|56
|142
|137
|13-6-3
|11-7-5
|5-6-1
|Columbus
|47
|26
|18
|3
|55
|126
|130
|16-8-0
|10-10-3
|8-5-2
|N.Y. Rangers
|47
|24
|18
|5
|53
|142
|136
|17-8-3
|7-10-2
|7-6-3
|Pittsburgh
|48
|25
|20
|3
|53
|141
|147
|15-7-1
|10-13-2
|9-4-0
|Philadelphia
|46
|22
|16
|8
|52
|135
|133
|13-8-4
|9-8-4
|4-2-4
|Carolina
|46
|21
|17
|8
|50
|129
|141
|10-6-4
|11-11-4
|6-4-3
|N.Y. Islanders
|47
|23
|20
|4
|50
|161
|173
|13-7-3
|10-13-1
|7-7-1
|Florida
|44
|19
|19
|6
|44
|126
|144
|11-7-3
|8-12-3
|6-4-1
|Montreal
|47
|19
|22
|6
|44
|120
|148
|11-9-5
|8-13-1
|9-6-2
|Detroit
|45
|18
|20
|7
|43
|120
|138
|10-9-6
|8-11-1
|6-9-2
|Ottawa
|44
|15
|20
|9
|39
|121
|157
|9-10-5
|6-10-4
|5-7-3
|Buffalo
|46
|11
|26
|9
|31
|103
|162
|6-12-3
|5-14-6
|3-5-2
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Vegas
|45
|30
|11
|4
|64
|152
|122
|18-2-2
|12-9-2
|11-1-1
|Winnipeg
|47
|27
|13
|7
|61
|155
|128
|16-3-1
|11-10-6
|7-5-2
|Nashville
|44
|27
|11
|6
|60
|135
|116
|15-4-2
|12-7-4
|10-3-2
|St. Louis
|48
|28
|17
|3
|59
|140
|124
|15-9-0
|13-8-3
|6-4-1
|Dallas
|48
|27
|17
|4
|58
|148
|129
|16-6-1
|11-11-3
|7-10-0
|Colorado
|45
|26
|16
|3
|55
|150
|130
|18-7-1
|8-9-2
|7-5-1
|Calgary
|46
|25
|16
|5
|55
|132
|127
|12-11-1
|13-5-4
|8-5-1
|San Jose
|44
|24
|14
|6
|54
|126
|119
|13-6-2
|11-8-4
|11-2-3
|Los Angeles
|46
|24
|17
|5
|53
|131
|112
|11-9-3
|13-8-2
|5-8-3
|Minnesota
|46
|24
|17
|5
|53
|133
|131
|15-4-4
|9-13-1
|8-8-0
|Anaheim
|47
|22
|16
|9
|53
|129
|129
|12-8-3
|10-8-6
|8-4-5
|Chicago
|45
|22
|17
|6
|50
|136
|123
|12-8-2
|10-9-4
|5-7-2
|Edmonton
|46
|20
|23
|3
|43
|126
|147
|9-12-1
|11-11-2
|8-2-0
|Vancouver
|45
|18
|21
|6
|42
|119
|147
|7-12-3
|11-9-3
|4-8-1
|Arizona
|47
|10
|28
|9
|29
|109
|166
|5-14-3
|5-14-6
|1-7-5
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Friday's Games
Florida 4, Vegas 3, OT
Montreal 3, Washington 2
Anaheim 2, Los Angeles 1
|Saturday's Games
Philadelphia 3, New Jersey 1
Dallas 7, Buffalo 1
Winnipeg 2, Calgary 1, SO
Colorado 3, N.Y. Rangers 1
Boston 4, Montreal 1
Carolina 3, Detroit 1
Toronto 4, Ottawa 3
Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Jose, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Philadelphia at Washington, 12:30 p.m.
Vegas at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Detroit at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Calgary, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Arizona, 9 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Ottawa at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Florida at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Columbus at Vegas, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Winnipeg at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.