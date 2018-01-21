All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 45 31 11 3 65 162 116 17-5-1 14-6-2 9-3-1 Boston 45 27 10 8 62 150 112 15-5-4 12-5-4 9-1-2 Washington 47 28 15 4 60 145 134 18-7-0 10-8-4 8-4-2 Toronto 48 26 17 5 57 153 139 13-7-2 13-10-3 6-4-1 New Jersey 45 24 13 8 56 142 137 13-6-3 11-7-5 5-6-1 Columbus 47 26 18 3 55 126 130 16-8-0 10-10-3 8-5-2 N.Y. Rangers 47 24 18 5 53 142 136 17-8-3 7-10-2 7-6-3 Pittsburgh 48 25 20 3 53 141 147 15-7-1 10-13-2 9-4-0 Philadelphia 46 22 16 8 52 135 133 13-8-4 9-8-4 4-2-4 Carolina 46 21 17 8 50 129 141 10-6-4 11-11-4 6-4-3 N.Y. Islanders 47 23 20 4 50 161 173 13-7-3 10-13-1 7-7-1 Florida 44 19 19 6 44 126 144 11-7-3 8-12-3 6-4-1 Montreal 47 19 22 6 44 120 148 11-9-5 8-13-1 9-6-2 Detroit 45 18 20 7 43 120 138 10-9-6 8-11-1 6-9-2 Ottawa 44 15 20 9 39 121 157 9-10-5 6-10-4 5-7-3 Buffalo 46 11 26 9 31 103 162 6-12-3 5-14-6 3-5-2 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 45 30 11 4 64 152 122 18-2-2 12-9-2 11-1-1 Winnipeg 47 27 13 7 61 155 128 16-3-1 11-10-6 7-5-2 Nashville 44 27 11 6 60 135 116 15-4-2 12-7-4 10-3-2 St. Louis 48 28 17 3 59 140 124 15-9-0 13-8-3 6-4-1 Dallas 48 27 17 4 58 148 129 16-6-1 11-11-3 7-10-0 Colorado 45 26 16 3 55 150 130 18-7-1 8-9-2 7-5-1 Calgary 46 25 16 5 55 132 127 12-11-1 13-5-4 8-5-1 San Jose 44 24 14 6 54 126 119 13-6-2 11-8-4 11-2-3 Los Angeles 46 24 17 5 53 131 112 11-9-3 13-8-2 5-8-3 Minnesota 46 24 17 5 53 133 131 15-4-4 9-13-1 8-8-0 Anaheim 47 22 16 9 53 129 129 12-8-3 10-8-6 8-4-5 Chicago 45 22 17 6 50 136 123 12-8-2 10-9-4 5-7-2 Edmonton 46 20 23 3 43 126 147 9-12-1 11-11-2 8-2-0 Vancouver 45 18 21 6 42 119 147 7-12-3 11-9-3 4-8-1 Arizona 47 10 28 9 29 109 166 5-14-3 5-14-6 1-7-5

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Florida 4, Vegas 3, OT

Montreal 3, Washington 2

Anaheim 2, Los Angeles 1

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia 3, New Jersey 1

Dallas 7, Buffalo 1

Winnipeg 2, Calgary 1, SO

Colorado 3, N.Y. Rangers 1

Boston 4, Montreal 1

Carolina 3, Detroit 1

Toronto 4, Ottawa 3

Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Jose, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 12:30 p.m.

Vegas at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Calgary, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Florida at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Vegas, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.