Taipei City announces taxi rates for 2018 CNY holiday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taipei City Public Transportation Office (PTO) last week announced that an NT$20 Chinese New Year holiday surcharge will be added to local taxi fares for a period of 10 days before and during the Chinese New Year holiday.

The taxi surcharge will be added between midnight on Sunday, February 11 through 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, February 20, according to the PTO.

Taxi drivers should switch to the taximeter’s inbuilt “CNY Rate” feature during the 10-day period for determining the fare customers should pay as required by regulations. For taxis yet to introduce the new meter, passengers will need to pay an NT$20 surcharge in addition to the price indicated on the old meter, the agency said.

The PTO advised passengers that they acquire a receipt for their ride before alighting cabs in case they are overcharged. Should individuals encounter taxi drivers who violate regulations, they can call 1999 Citizen Hotline or contact the PTO and police authorities, the PTO added.