  1. Home
  2. World

Miocic, Cormier set to defend heaviest titles at UFC 220

By  Associated Press
2018/01/21 08:55

FILE- In this Dec. 2, 2017, file photo, Francis Ngannou, left, hits Alistair Overeem in the first round during a UFC 218 heavyweight mixed martial art

UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, left, taunts Volkan Oezdemir, right, during their weigh-in the night before their Ultimate Fighting Cha

UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier acknowledges the cheers of fans as he takes the stage for his weigh-in the night before his Ultimate Fig

UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, left, stares down Volkan Oezdemir during their weigh-in the night before their Ultimate Fighting Champi

Dana White, president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, the largest mixed martial arts organization in the world, opens a UFC weigh-in Friday, Ja

BOSTON (AP) — UFC is back in Boston.

The top MMA promotion returned to TD Garden Saturday night with the heavyweight and light heavyweight belts on the line on the same card for the first time since 2003.

Stipe Miocic (17-2) looks to set a UFC heavyweight division record with a third straight successful title defense when he fights Francis Ngannou (11-1). The 31-year-old Ngannou hasn't needed to go beyond the first round in any of his last four bouts and has never gone past the second in his 12 pro fights. Ngannou fights just seven weeks after his stunning victory of Alistair Overeem at UFC 218.

Daniel Cormier (19-1) defends the light heavyweight title against Switzerland's Volkan Oezdemir (15-1).

UFC held its fifth card at TD Garden, the first since 2016, and the company said the arena was sold out.