Sydney extends lead in A-League after shock Newcastle loss

SYDNEY (AP) — Defending champion Sydney FC extended its lead to seven points in Australian football's A-League, drawing 1-1 with Central Coast while second-placed Newcastle lost 3-2 to last-placed Wellington.

Brazil striker Bobo scored his 16th goal of the season as Sydney came from a goal down to snatch a draw with the Mariners, its third draw in its last four matches.

Blake Powell put Central Coast ahead with a penalty after seven minutes and Lachlan Wales missed two clear chances to put the Mariners further ahead before Bobo equalized on the hour mark.

Wellington continued its slight mid-season form improvement with a shock win over Newcastle, led by its former coach Ernie Merrick. Matija Ljujic and Daniel Mullen put Wellington ahead at halftime and Roy Krishna made it 3-1 after Andrew Nabbout pulled one back for Newcastle. Dimi Petratos' penalty in the 85th minute made it 3-2 and created a tense finish.

The Melbourne Victory's 3-0 win over Western Sydney put it in third place ahead of Melbourne City's clash with Adelaide on Sunday.