Hernandez scores as West Ham draws 1-1 with Bournemouth

LONDON (AP) — West Ham couldn't make it two Premier League wins in a row as it drew 1-1 with Bournemouth on Saturday at the London Stadium.

Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic denied Marko Arnautovic from point-blank range after 14 minutes and Bournemouth took the lead against the run of play through Ryan Fraser after 71 minutes.

The midtable Hammers quickly equalized in the 73rd as substitute Javier Hernandez pounced to extend their unbeaten run to seven games. But it's a year since West Ham last won successive Premier League games. West Ham beat Huddersfield 4-1 in the previous round.

It was Hernandez's first goal since October.

West Ham playmaker Manuel Lanzini went off with a knock in the second half.

Bournemouth is now unbeaten in five games and 12th in the league, one spot behind West Ham.