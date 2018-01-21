Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" — White House legislative director Marc Short; Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; Reps. Luis Gutierrez, D-Ill., and Mark Meadows, R-N.C.

NBC's "Meet the Press" — Short; Sens. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Dick Durbin, D-Ill.

CBS' "Face the Nation" — White House budget director Mick Mulvaney; Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.

CNN's "State of the Union" — Mulvaney; Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rand Paul, R-Ky.

"Fox News Sunday" — Mulvaney.