Alaska transfers ownership of ferry to Dubai-based company

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The state has transferred ownership of Alaska's ferry Taku to a Dubai-based company, and the vessel is expected to leave the state within a month, officials said.

The Alaska Department of Transportation signed over ownership of the 352-foot (107-meter) surplus vessel to Jabal Al Lawz Trading Est on Friday, KTUU-TV reported . The company buys ships to refurbish for use in other countries or to sell for scrap.

The mothballed ferry sold to the company for $171,000.

A group of Portland, Oregon, investors had bid to buy the ferry for $300,000, but the deal fell through in November. KeyMar LLC in September placed the bid with plans to turn the vessel into a waterfront hotel and restaurant in Portland.

When the group backed out of the deal, the state offered the ferry to the second and third highest bidders — one was the Dubai-based company.

The ferry, built in 1963, was a part of Alaska's ferry system for more than 50 years. It was taken out of service in June 2015 and moored in Ketchikan.

"The sale is bittersweet for Alaska," said Captain John Falvey, general manager of the Alaska Marine Highway System. "The Taku is a beloved ship, and it's hard to see her go. At the same time, we're glad to have the sale process completed and have earned a good value for the state."

The new owner will be responsible for the docking fees starting in mid-February, state transportation officials said.

