Aguero torments Newcastle with hat trick for Man City

By  Associated Press
2018/01/21 03:55

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Sergio Aguero tormented Newcastle again as Premier League leader Manchester City recovered from last week's defeat by Liverpool to beat Rafael Benitez's struggling team 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

The Argentina striker, who scored five in a game against Newcastle in 2015, helped himself to a hat trick this time as City maintained its 12-point lead at the top of the standings.

Aguero headed in a cross from Kevin De Bruyne to give the home team a 34th-minute lead and the forward added a second goal from the penalty spot early in the second half after Raheem Sterling was fouled by Javier Manquillo.

Jacob Murphy pulled one back for Newcastle after a mistake by Nicolas Otamendi but Aguero had the final say in the 83rd with a fine turn and shot.