Arsenal hits 4 goals after leaving out Man U-bound Sanchez

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal eased to a 4-1 victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday as striker Alexis Sanchez was left out ahead of his expected move to Manchester United.

The hosts were three goals ahead in 13 minutes and 4-0 up in 22 minutes through Nacho Monreal, Alex Iwobi, Laurent Koscielny and Alexandre Lacazette as Arsene Wenger's team moved within five points of the top four.

Monreal's afternoon came to an end, though, when he limped off with a hamstring problem.

Luka Milivojevic produced a consolation strike for Palace with a sweet volley in the second half to deny Arsenal's veteran goalkeeper Petr Cech the 200th Premier League clean sheet of his career.

Palace midfielder Yohan Cabaye was taken off on a stretcher in the closing stages.