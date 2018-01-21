Mudslides take heavy toll on immigrants serving posh town

The working-class immigrant population in Montecito suffered outsized losses from recent mudslides that killed at least 20, injured dozens and damaged or destroyed hundreds of homes in the Southern California coastal town of Montecito — home to Oprah Winfrey, Rob Lowe and other celebrities.

Nearly a third of those killed in the Jan. 9 mudslides were from immigrant families working in service jobs in the largely white and retired town of 9,000.

Two Mexican gardeners, Victor and Antonio Benitez, each lost a child. Antonio's wife was killed and Victor's is missing.

A Mexican landscaper was killed while sleeping in the room he kept at his boss's property. A Thai man who worked at the local Toyota dealership and his 6-year-old son were also killed and his 2-year-old daughter is missing.