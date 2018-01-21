'Greatest Showman' film stirs new interest in PT Barnum

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Hollywood film on the life of the founder of the Barnum & Bailey circus is stirring new interest in P.T. Barnum.

The man portrayed by Hugh Jackman in "The Greatest Showman" was also a state legislator, philanthropist and mayor of Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Bridgeport's Barnum Museum has been adding guides to help accommodate an increase in visitors since the film started playing last month in theaters. The Ringling Circus Museum in Sarasota, Florida, also has seen more people taking interest in Barnum and asking to speak with their historian.

Circus historians also have found sport in picking apart where the man as depicted by a singing and dancing Jackman diverges from the true story of Phineas Taylor Barnum.