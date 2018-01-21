Romanians protest corruption after law passed by Parliament

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanians are gathering to protest against legislation passed by Parliament which critics say will make it harder to prosecute crime and high-level corruption.

Protesters began arriving Saturday in the capital by train from other cities and were greeted by people waving Romanian flags.

It was snowing heavily as demonstrators began gathering in Bucharest's University Square. They will then march to Parliament.

Last year, Romania saw the biggest protests since communism ended after the left-wing government tried to decriminalize official misconduct.

Parliament approved amendments to laws last month that many say will lead to a backsliding on its anti-corruption fight.

Prime Minister-designate Viorica Dancila supports revamping the judicial system. She's an ally of Liviu Dragnea, chairman of the Social Democracy Party, who can't be premier because of a conviction for vote-rigging.