Austrian rider Walkner wins Dakar Rally motorcycling race

CORDOBA, Argentina (AP) — Matthias Walkner has won his first title at the Dakar Rally in the motorcycle category.

The 2017 runner-up finished the last stage of the race on Saturday in eighth place, securing the title more than 16 minutes ahead of Argentina's Kevin Benavides of Honda.

The win for the 31-year-old Austrian gives KTM its 17th straight Dakar title.

Benavides was the winner at the end of the 120-kilometer (74-mile) stage in Cordoba, Argentina.

Defending champion Sam Sunderland of KTM was forced to abandon in the first stages of the race in Peru. The British rider crashed in desert while leading the race.

Frenchman Adrien van Beveren of Yamaha, who was also leading, was forced out three days ago.