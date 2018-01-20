Hazard reaches goal milestone as Chelsea gets back on track

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Eden Hazard scored his 100th and 101st league goals to help defending champion Chelsea collect its first Premier League win of the year with a 4-0 victory at Brighton on Saturday.

The Belgium winger put Chelsea in front after three minutes when Brighton failed to clear a cross from Victor Moses and Hazard slammed the ball home from eight meters (yards).

Hazard was also involved in the second goal only three minutes later as some intricate link play ended with Brazil midfielder Willian producing a venomous right-footed shot that gave Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan no chance.

Brighton's Ezequiel Schelotto had two penalty appeals turned down and Davy Propper headed against the post for the home team before Chelsea struck again with late goals from Hazard and Moses.

Chelsea, which had drawn its two previous league matches in 2018, stayed in the Champions League spots with 50 points from 24 matches. Struggling Brighton is on 23 points.