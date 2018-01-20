2 Indonesian hostages released by their Abu Sayyaf captors

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Two Indonesian hostages have been released after being held for more than a year in the southern Philippines by their Abu Sayyaf captors.

Indonesia's foreign ministry says the two fishermen from the Wakatobi islands in Southeast Sulawesi province were freed Friday in the southern Philippines province of Sulu.

They were kidnapped November 5, 2016 from fishing boats in Kertam waters off Sabah, Malaysia.

The ministry said both the Indonesians were at a military base in Sulu on Saturday, and were to be flown to Zamboanga so they could be handed over to the Indonesian consulate.

The Abu Sayyaf has been blacklisted as a terrorist organization by the United States and the Philippines for deadly bombings, kidnappings and beheadings.