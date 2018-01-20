VP Pence in Egypt for talks on security, counterterrorism

CAIRO (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is in Cairo for meetings with Egyptian leader Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi (AHB'-del fat-AH' el-SEE'-see) on security and counterterrorism issues.

Pence arrived in Egypt's capital hours after a budget impasse in Washington led to a U.S. government shutdown. He's going ahead with his four-day trip to the Middle East, citing national security and diplomatic reasons.

Pence and el-Sissi are expected to discuss security cooperation between the U.S. and Egypt, and efforts to fight the Islamic State group.

Pence is visiting the region more than a month after President Donald Trump announced his decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital — a step that's enraged Palestinians.

Pence plans to travel to Jordan later Saturday and then to Israel on Sunday. He's not expected to meet with Palestinians officials.