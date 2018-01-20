Taiwan's Hsieh cruises to 4th round in Australian Open

TAIPEI (CNA) -- Taiwanese tennis star Hsieh Su-wei rolled past Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland 6-2, 7-5 in the third round of the women's singles at the Australian Open Saturday, in a game that lasted nearly 100 minutes.

Hsieh, who is 88th in the world rankings, warmed up quickly, losing only two games to Radwanska to finish 6-2 in the first set.

Radwanska, ranked 35th, later regained her tempo and tried to keep an evenly matched game in the second set.

But thanks to committing fewer forced errors in the last two games, the Taiwanese player finally ended the match at 7-5.

She will next go up against world number 21 Angelique Kerber of Germany in the fourth round for a chance in the quarterfinals.

The Australian Open, which kicked off Monday, will run through Jan. 28 in Melbourne.