  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Taiwan's Hsieh cruises to 4th round in Australian Open

She will next go up against world number 21 Angelique Kerber of Germany in the fourth round for a chance in the quarterfinals

By  Central News Agency
2018/01/20 22:10

Hsieh Su-wei (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (CNA) -- Taiwanese tennis star Hsieh Su-wei rolled past Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland 6-2, 7-5 in the third round of the women's singles at the Australian Open Saturday, in a game that lasted nearly 100 minutes.

Hsieh, who is 88th in the world rankings, warmed up quickly, losing only two games to Radwanska to finish 6-2 in the first set.

Radwanska, ranked 35th, later regained her tempo and tried to keep an evenly matched game in the second set.

But thanks to committing fewer forced errors in the last two games, the Taiwanese player finally ended the match at 7-5.

She will next go up against world number 21 Angelique Kerber of Germany in the fourth round for a chance in the quarterfinals.

The Australian Open, which kicked off Monday, will run through Jan. 28 in Melbourne.
Hsieh Su-wei
Australian Open
Agnieszka Radwanska

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei upsets former world No. 1 Muguruza at Australian Open
2018/01/18 14:34
Taiwanese tennis player Hsieh Su-wei playing against World No. 23 Barbora Strycova
2018/01/04 10:28
Taiwan-Japan Duo failed to get Wildcard in Womens' Doubles for Australian Open
2017/11/30 17:29
Hsieh sisters wins Hawaii Open Women Doubles champion title
2017/11/27 12:33
Taiwan’s Hsieh wins Hungarian Ladies Open doubles title
2017/02/27 16:13