WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

OLY--IOC-UNITED KOREAS

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — The IOC says 22 North Korean athletes will compete in the Pyeongchang Olympics next month and both Korean teams will march together in the opening ceremony. IOC President Thomas Bach says the North Koreans will compete in five sports disciplines, including a unified women's hockey team. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 400 words, photo. Will be updated.

TEN--AUSTRALIAN OPEN

MELBOURNE, Australia — Angelique Kerber routed Maria Sharapova 6-1, 6-3 in the Australian Open, meaning she'll be the only Grand Slam champion in the fourth round of the women's draw. Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic were almost as ruthless in their straight-sets third-round wins. Women's No. 1 Simona Halep took a longer route — equaling a mark in Melbourne for endurance. By John Pye. SENT: 800 words, photos.

WITH:

— TEN--AUSTRALIAN OPEN-ZVEREV'S MISERY — Zverev continues puzzling early exits at Grand Slams. By Justin Bergman. SENT: 550 words, photos.

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

LONDON — Manchester United can temporarily move within nine points of Premier League leader Manchester City by winning at Burnley. Man City hosts Newcastle in the late game. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2000 GMT, photos. With separates on Saturday's 8 EPL games.

SKI--WCUP-WOMEN'S DOWNHILL

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy — Lindsey Vonn amped up her Olympic preparations by winning a World Cup downhill by a large margin on Saturday. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 410 words, photos.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

BARCELONA, Spain — Atletico Madrid hosts Girona needing a win to keep in touch with runaway Spanish league leader Barcelona. Third-place Valencia visits Las Palmas. By Joseph Wilson. UPCOMING: 700 words by 1715 GMT, photos.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

BERLIN — Second-from-bottom Hamburger SV hosts last-place Cologne for a relegation fight. Also in the Bundesliga, Hoffenheim welcomes Bayer Leverkusen, Leipzig visits Freiburg and Borussia Moenchengladbach welcomes Augsburg. By Ciaran Fahey. UPCOMING: 600 words by 2100 GMT, photos.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — Struggling Bordeaux travels to bitter rival Nantes hoping to stop a dreadful run of form under the helm of Eric Bedouet, who was appointed as caretaker coach earlier this week. By Samuel Petrequin. UPCOMING: 400 words by 2000 GMT.

SOC--PORTUGUESE ROUNDUP

LISBON, Portugal — Third-place Benfica hosts Chaves looking to close on leader FC Porto and second-place Sporting Lisbon. UPCOMING: 130 words by 2400 GMT.

OLY--RUSSIAN DOPING

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — The International Olympic Committee said Friday it has created a pool of 389 Russians who are eligible to compete under a neutral flag at next month's Winter Olympics amid the country's doping scandal. SENT: 510 words, photos.

OLY--HKO-MEN'S HOCKEY PREVIEW

The first Olympic men's hockey tournament without NHL players since 1994 is wide open. By Stephen Whyno. SENT: 900 words, photos.

HKN--NHL CAPSULES

SUNRISE, Florida — Aaron Ekblad scored 40 seconds into overtime to lift the Panthers to a 4-3 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday night, spoiling former coach Gerard Gallant's return to Florida. SENT: 370 words, photos.

BKN--NBA CAPSULES

TORONTO — Kyle Lowry scored nine of his 24 points in the fourth quarter, DeMar DeRozan added 21 and the Toronto Raptors beat San Antonio 86-83 on Friday night to snap a four-game losing streak against the Spurs. SENT: 780 words, photos.

GLF--SINGAPORE OPEN

SINGAPORE — Danthai Boonma and Chapchai Nirat built a two-stroke lead over a chasing pack including Sergio Garcia and Ryo Ishikawa their closest rivals midway through the third round of the weather-interrupted Singapore Open on Saturday. SENT: 540 words.

SAI--VOLVO OCEAN RACE

SAN DIEGO — Volvo Ocean Race officials say one fisherman was killed and nine others were rescued after their boat was involved in a collision with Vestas 11th Hour Racing some 30 nautical miles off Hong Kong as the yacht was sailing toward the finish line of Leg 4 of the bluewater classic. By Bernie Wilson. SENT: 380 words.

