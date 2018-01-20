Dressen wins downhill for 1st German victory in 13 years

KITZBUEHEL, Austria (AP) — Thomas Dressen won the classic Hahnenkamm downhill Saturday for Germany's first World Cup victory in the discipline in 13 years.

Starting 19th and taking advantage of a brief spell of sunshine on a cloudy day, Dressen sped down the 3.3-kilometer Streif course in 1 minute, 56.15 seconds to beat then-leader Beat Feuz of Switzerland by 0.20 seconds.

Hannes Reichelt of Austria was 0.41 behind in third, and Aksel Lund Svindal trailed by 1.12 in eighth. The Norwegian won Saturday's super-G on the same hill.

The German men's team had not won a downhill since Max Rauffer triumphed in Val Gardena, Italy, in December 2004.

Dressen is the first German winner of the Hahnenkamm downhill since Sepp Ferstl won it in 1979.