Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, January 20, 2018

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower;91;77;A morning shower;90;77;SW;8;72%;63%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;82;62;Sunny and breezy;71;60;NW;19;57%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;55;38;High clouds;54;41;ENE;10;77%;8%;2

Algiers, Algeria;A passing shower;61;53;Plenty of sunshine;62;51;SW;11;73%;12%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers around;40;35;Mostly cloudy;44;37;SSE;8;83%;75%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;17;3;Partly sunny;11;6;NNE;7;75%;63%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and pleasant;68;40;Cooler;52;36;E;4;65%;53%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, cold;8;-11;Clouds and sun;0;-26;ENE;14;83%;10%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Rain and a t-storm;86;74;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;74;WNW;7;82%;81%;7

Athens, Greece;More clouds than sun;63;52;A touch of rain;60;49;WSW;9;76%;83%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;77;68;Cloudy with a shower;80;69;NNE;10;73%;56%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly cloudy;61;40;Sunny;65;42;NW;6;48%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Heavy p.m. showers;95;74;Afternoon showers;88;75;SSW;5;74%;96%;6

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;82;55;Mostly sunny, nice;83;54;ESE;6;47%;1%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;92;77;More sun than clouds;93;77;S;5;56%;33%;7

Barcelona, Spain;A p.m. shower or two;62;54;Mostly sunny;68;50;NW;16;61%;9%;2

Beijing, China;Clouds;37;21;Cloudy and chilly;32;23;ESE;8;48%;66%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Rain to snow;43;29;Snow showers;39;30;NW;7;79%;91%;1

Berlin, Germany;Rain and snow shower;37;29;Partly sunny;36;28;SE;4;69%;25%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;66;43;Rather cloudy;67;45;ESE;6;64%;44%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Nice with some sun;87;63;Nice with some sun;86;63;NE;8;41%;6%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clearing;42;29;Snow showers;35;23;NNW;8;91%;76%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A shower;39;34;Occasional rain;40;36;SW;5;81%;85%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Rain and drizzle;38;30;Mostly cloudy;36;29;NE;7;83%;75%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;42;28;Snow showers;34;25;NW;6;76%;87%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;87;74;Mostly sunny, humid;87;71;ENE;8;62%;12%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;84;64;Mainly cloudy;86;64;SW;4;41%;44%;5

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine;51;33;Clouds and sun;51;40;NNE;6;44%;53%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;67;50;Partly sunny, nice;72;54;SSW;10;32%;0%;2

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, breezy;84;66;Mostly sunny;79;65;NW;9;62%;40%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny;78;66;Mostly sunny, nice;81;66;E;4;58%;11%;8

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, nice;86;68;Mostly sunny;86;68;NE;7;58%;0%;7

Chicago, United States;Milder;46;36;Cloudy, mist, fog;42;38;SE;7;91%;94%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny, nice;87;72;Nice with some sun;87;72;NNE;8;59%;9%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;35;30;Partly sunny;34;30;SE;5;81%;21%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Increasing clouds;74;64;High clouds;77;66;NE;9;59%;0%;3

Dallas, United States;Mostly cloudy;68;58;A shower or two;71;43;WSW;14;56%;67%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy with some sun;86;76;Decreasing clouds;87;76;NE;12;78%;31%;3

Delhi, India;Decreasing clouds;70;44;Hazy sun;74;46;SE;4;46%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Cooler;54;24;Snow, much colder;27;17;NW;7;90%;88%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, nice;77;55;Hazy sunshine;79;55;NW;5;57%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;75;A t-storm or two;83;76;WSW;7;77%;81%;3

Dublin, Ireland;Chilly with rain;40;36;Rain tapering off;55;41;W;17;94%;83%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and pleasant;63;36;Sunny, nice and warm;62;33;N;6;21%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Some sun;65;52;Mostly sunny;64;53;W;15;73%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;71;66;Low clouds and warm;75;67;SE;4;85%;66%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;82;61;Lots of sun, nice;86;58;NE;5;38%;8%;14

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;77;68;A shower or two;77;68;E;11;66%;70%;4

Helsinki, Finland;A little snow;26;16;A snow shower;19;12;NW;7;92%;80%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;91;76;Cloudy with a shower;90;76;SSE;5;75%;79%;4

Hong Kong, China;Decreasing clouds;74;63;Nice with some sun;72;62;ENE;8;71%;44%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;83;71;A shower or two;82;72;ENE;10;64%;69%;4

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and pleasant;86;57;Sunny and nice;84;56;ESE;6;36%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;76;43;Hazy sun;75;42;NE;4;41%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;54;45;Periods of rain;52;48;SSE;7;90%;84%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A stray thunderstorm;86;76;A t-storm in spots;89;75;WSW;13;70%;73%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;79;65;Plenty of sunshine;89;69;NNE;7;29%;1%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clouding up;88;64;An afternoon shower;87;61;NE;8;27%;57%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and mild;58;23;Sunny and mild;56;22;NW;3;20%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;82;53;Hazy sun;80;58;W;7;44%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;66;41;Partly sunny;67;42;E;4;61%;16%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;90;61;Partly sunny;91;63;NNW;9;27%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Turning cloudy;34;22;Partly sunny;30;22;SE;4;77%;32%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Periods of sun;86;75;A shower in spots;86;74;ENE;8;63%;41%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;86;74;A stray thunderstorm;86;72;W;5;71%;65%;6

Kolkata, India;Sunshine and nice;78;52;Hazy sun;78;51;NE;6;55%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;90;74;A t-storm in spots;88;74;NNW;4;75%;72%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;55;40;A t-storm in spots;58;40;E;7;70%;64%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Nice with some sun;90;76;An afternoon shower;89;75;SW;6;72%;66%;8

Lima, Peru;High clouds;75;68;Clouds and sun, nice;75;69;S;7;75%;44%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;61;52;Partly sunny;62;50;NNW;6;80%;25%;1

London, United Kingdom;Periods of rain;41;35;Periods of rain;49;44;WSW;8;90%;87%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, cool;62;42;Lots of sun, cool;63;46;NNE;5;41%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Rather cloudy;86;75;Some sun, pleasant;85;76;WSW;6;75%;44%;10

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun, mild;61;38;Clouds and sun, mild;60;36;NNE;4;70%;16%;3

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;87;80;A stray shower;87;80;NE;9;66%;65%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Some sun, a t-storm;84;74;A shower or t-storm;83;72;NE;5;79%;76%;8

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;89;75;Mostly sunny;91;74;E;6;64%;13%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler;83;66;Thundershower;86;66;SW;7;66%;76%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;72;44;Partly sunny;75;46;S;4;31%;3%;6

Miami, United States;Clouds and sun;74;67;A morning shower;77;68;E;11;66%;44%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;30;21;Periods of sun;27;13;NNE;3;84%;39%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;86;75;Mostly sunny, breezy;85;74;ENE;14;68%;3%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, nice;84;69;Mostly sunny;85;67;NE;8;57%;5%;11

Montreal, Canada;Clouds and sun;39;23;Cloudy;31;20;E;0;75%;69%;1

Moscow, Russia;A little snow;21;19;Snow;27;19;WNW;5;86%;78%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunny and pleasant;91;73;Hazy sun;90;73;NNW;6;44%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Partial sunshine;83;54;Mostly sunny, nice;82;55;NE;12;42%;2%;11

New York, United States;Sunny, not as cool;52;38;Periods of sun, mild;48;38;SW;7;53%;27%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny;63;42;Mostly cloudy;62;49;ESE;7;69%;12%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunny, much colder;-16;-36;Sunny, but frigid;-27;-33;NE;11;78%;0%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;52;32;Sun and some clouds;49;34;NE;4;59%;4%;3

Oslo, Norway;Snow showers;30;22;Clouds and sunshine;25;17;NNW;4;76%;59%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds and sun;39;25;A little p.m. snow;32;23;SSW;5;81%;78%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;77;A thunderstorm;83;77;NNE;8;83%;85%;6

Panama City, Panama;Brief showers;86;75;An afternoon shower;87;75;N;5;75%;66%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;87;73;Nice with some sun;87;72;ENE;8;70%;11%;7

Paris, France;Rain this morning;49;40;Occasional rain;49;44;WSW;5;72%;86%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny;95;71;Plenty of sunshine;89;71;SE;13;60%;6%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Turning cloudy;94;75;Partly sunny;91;75;S;5;58%;44%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;75;A t-storm in spots;90;75;ENE;8;74%;70%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Some sun, a shower;89;70;Mostly sunny;90;68;ESE;6;51%;5%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain and snow shower;36;28;A snow shower;34;24;SW;7;70%;63%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sun;40;14;Thickening clouds;32;23;N;4;22%;26%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Occasional rain;64;53;A shower in places;69;52;WSW;7;57%;66%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;64;45;Sunny;63;45;E;3;77%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;A passing shower;86;76;An afternoon shower;86;77;ESE;9;70%;77%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly sunny;25;21;Cloudy;35;32;E;16;57%;37%;0

Riga, Latvia;A little snow;30;20;A snow shower;26;19;WNW;1;93%;73%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;86;76;A t-storm in spots;87;76;ENE;6;70%;71%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;65;40;Plenty of sun;66;37;N;8;31%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Sun and some clouds;57;43;Mostly sunny, nice;61;36;NNE;5;69%;0%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little snow;24;16;Snow;20;11;N;4;61%;66%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;54;46;Cloudy;54;52;SSW;8;76%;79%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or two;74;65;An afternoon shower;79;63;ENE;9;68%;64%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;84;74;Mostly sunny;83;73;E;13;73%;55%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Clouds and sun, nice;77;65;Clouds and sun, nice;77;65;N;6;70%;32%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Turning cloudy;76;45;Mostly sunny;72;43;E;5;33%;3%;7

Santiago, Chile;A t-storm around;85;58;Mostly sunny;86;59;SW;6;50%;25%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or two;81;71;Sunshine and nice;81;71;N;7;77%;30%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;59;49;Periods of sun, nice;60;46;N;5;83%;1%;1

Seattle, United States;A shower or two;48;45;Pouring rain;48;42;SSW;10;73%;92%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Partial sunshine;44;22;Increasing clouds;43;31;NE;2;25%;25%;3

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;48;43;Rain and drizzle;48;43;ENE;9;79%;96%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;90;77;Afternoon showers;90;78;N;6;78%;99%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;A little p.m. rain;47;23;Mostly cloudy, rain;39;30;SW;7;93%;88%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;83;75;A shower in places;83;74;ENE;12;70%;64%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;A little snow;34;18;A snow shower;26;18;SW;3;73%;66%;1

Sydney, Australia;Mostly cloudy;85;68;Sunshine;86;70;NNE;13;54%;0%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;A shower or two;69;64;A shower or two;72;62;ESE;10;74%;83%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A little snow;31;23;A snow shower;26;22;WNW;6;65%;84%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny, nice and warm;64;36;Sunny and mild;60;34;ENE;5;44%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy with clearing;53;31;Turning sunny, mild;49;31;N;4;72%;7%;2

Tehran, Iran;Cooler;47;32;Plenty of sunshine;52;36;NW;8;33%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sun and some clouds;66;50;High clouds;70;56;SE;4;54%;0%;2

Tirana, Albania;Rain;55;44;Rain at times;53;32;N;5;71%;82%;1

Tokyo, Japan;A little a.m. rain;47;37;Partly sunny;50;35;NNE;6;66%;53%;3

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;39;28;An afternoon shower;38;33;NW;6;79%;73%;1

Tripoli, Libya;A shower in the p.m.;66;55;An afternoon shower;63;56;WSW;17;64%;45%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;62;52;Partly sunny;66;56;WNW;21;68%;19%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunshine;-4;-32;Areas of low clouds;-20;-42;NNW;7;77%;44%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy, rain;43;41;Periods of rain;45;39;SSW;9;74%;98%;0

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;42;31;Snow showers;37;24;NW;7;66%;63%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Brilliant sunshine;86;63;Mostly sunny, warm;90;63;NE;4;55%;2%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;29;21;A snow shower;27;12;NNE;5;77%;63%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Rain/snow showers;35;24;A snow shower;32;17;N;4;92%;64%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, breezy;74;64;High clouds, breezy;74;65;N;18;72%;57%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunshine;93;64;Plenty of sun;92;64;NW;6;48%;0%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Decreasing clouds;44;22;Mostly sunny;41;21;E;2;68%;21%;3

