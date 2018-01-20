Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, January 20, 2018

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower;33;25;A morning shower;32;25;SW;12;72%;63%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;28;17;Sunny and breezy;21;16;NW;31;57%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;13;4;High clouds;12;5;ENE;17;77%;8%;2

Algiers, Algeria;A passing shower;16;11;Plenty of sunshine;17;11;SW;18;73%;12%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers around;5;2;Mostly cloudy;6;3;SSE;12;83%;75%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;-9;-16;Partly sunny;-12;-14;NNE;11;75%;63%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and pleasant;20;4;Cooler;11;2;E;6;65%;53%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, cold;-13;-24;Clouds and sun;-18;-32;ENE;22;83%;10%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Rain and a t-storm;30;23;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;23;WNW;11;82%;81%;7

Athens, Greece;More clouds than sun;17;11;A touch of rain;16;9;WSW;14;76%;83%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;25;20;Cloudy with a shower;26;20;NNE;16;73%;56%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly cloudy;16;5;Sunny;19;5;NW;10;48%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Heavy p.m. showers;35;23;Afternoon showers;31;24;SSW;7;74%;96%;6

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;28;13;Mostly sunny, nice;28;12;ESE;10;47%;1%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;33;25;More sun than clouds;34;25;S;8;56%;33%;7

Barcelona, Spain;A p.m. shower or two;17;12;Mostly sunny;20;10;NW;26;61%;9%;2

Beijing, China;Clouds;3;-6;Cloudy and chilly;0;-5;ESE;12;48%;66%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Rain to snow;6;-2;Snow showers;4;-1;NW;12;79%;91%;1

Berlin, Germany;Rain and snow shower;3;-2;Partly sunny;2;-2;SE;7;69%;25%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;19;6;Rather cloudy;20;7;ESE;10;64%;44%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Nice with some sun;30;17;Nice with some sun;30;17;NE;12;41%;6%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clearing;5;-1;Snow showers;2;-5;NNW;13;91%;76%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A shower;4;1;Occasional rain;4;2;SW;8;81%;85%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Rain and drizzle;3;-1;Mostly cloudy;2;-2;NE;11;83%;75%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;5;-2;Snow showers;1;-4;NW;10;76%;87%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;30;24;Mostly sunny, humid;31;22;ENE;12;62%;12%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;29;18;Mainly cloudy;30;18;SW;6;41%;44%;5

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine;10;0;Clouds and sun;10;4;NNE;10;44%;53%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;20;10;Partly sunny, nice;22;12;SSW;15;32%;0%;2

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, breezy;29;19;Mostly sunny;26;19;NW;14;62%;40%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny;26;19;Mostly sunny, nice;27;19;E;6;58%;11%;8

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, nice;30;20;Mostly sunny;30;20;NE;11;58%;0%;7

Chicago, United States;Milder;8;2;Cloudy, mist, fog;6;4;SE;11;91%;94%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny, nice;31;22;Nice with some sun;31;22;NNE;13;59%;9%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;2;-1;Partly sunny;1;-1;SE;8;81%;21%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Increasing clouds;23;18;High clouds;25;19;NE;15;59%;0%;3

Dallas, United States;Mostly cloudy;20;14;A shower or two;22;6;WSW;22;56%;67%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy with some sun;30;25;Decreasing clouds;31;24;NE;19;78%;31%;3

Delhi, India;Decreasing clouds;21;7;Hazy sun;23;8;SE;7;46%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Cooler;12;-4;Snow, much colder;-3;-8;NW;12;90%;88%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, nice;25;13;Hazy sunshine;26;13;NW;8;57%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;24;A t-storm or two;28;24;WSW;11;77%;81%;3

Dublin, Ireland;Chilly with rain;4;2;Rain tapering off;13;5;W;27;94%;83%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and pleasant;17;2;Sunny, nice and warm;17;0;N;9;21%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Some sun;18;11;Mostly sunny;18;11;W;24;73%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;22;19;Low clouds and warm;24;19;SE;7;85%;66%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;28;16;Lots of sun, nice;30;14;NE;7;38%;8%;14

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;25;20;A shower or two;25;20;E;18;66%;70%;4

Helsinki, Finland;A little snow;-3;-9;A snow shower;-7;-11;NW;11;92%;80%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;33;24;Cloudy with a shower;32;24;SSE;8;75%;79%;4

Hong Kong, China;Decreasing clouds;23;17;Nice with some sun;22;17;ENE;13;71%;44%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;28;22;A shower or two;28;22;ENE;16;64%;69%;4

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and pleasant;30;14;Sunny and nice;29;14;ESE;9;36%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;25;6;Hazy sun;24;6;NE;6;41%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;12;7;Periods of rain;11;9;SSE;11;90%;84%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A stray thunderstorm;30;25;A t-storm in spots;32;24;WSW;21;70%;73%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;26;18;Plenty of sunshine;32;21;NNE;11;29%;1%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clouding up;31;18;An afternoon shower;31;16;NE;12;27%;57%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and mild;14;-5;Sunny and mild;14;-6;NW;5;20%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;28;12;Hazy sun;27;15;W;12;44%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;19;5;Partly sunny;19;5;E;6;61%;16%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;32;16;Partly sunny;33;17;NNW;15;27%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Turning cloudy;1;-6;Partly sunny;-1;-5;SE;7;77%;32%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Periods of sun;30;24;A shower in spots;30;24;ENE;14;63%;41%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;30;23;A stray thunderstorm;30;22;W;8;71%;65%;6

Kolkata, India;Sunshine and nice;26;11;Hazy sun;25;11;NE;10;55%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;32;23;A t-storm in spots;31;24;NNW;7;75%;72%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;13;5;A t-storm in spots;14;5;E;11;70%;64%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Nice with some sun;32;25;An afternoon shower;32;24;SW;9;72%;66%;8

Lima, Peru;High clouds;24;20;Clouds and sun, nice;24;20;S;11;75%;44%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;16;11;Partly sunny;17;10;NNW;9;80%;25%;1

London, United Kingdom;Periods of rain;5;2;Periods of rain;9;7;WSW;13;90%;87%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, cool;17;6;Lots of sun, cool;17;8;NNE;8;41%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Rather cloudy;30;24;Some sun, pleasant;29;24;WSW;9;75%;44%;10

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun, mild;16;3;Clouds and sun, mild;16;2;NNE;6;70%;16%;3

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;31;27;A stray shower;30;27;NE;14;66%;65%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Some sun, a t-storm;29;23;A shower or t-storm;28;22;NE;9;79%;76%;8

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;32;24;Mostly sunny;33;23;E;9;64%;13%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler;29;19;Thundershower;30;19;SW;11;66%;76%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;22;7;Partly sunny;24;8;S;7;31%;3%;6

Miami, United States;Clouds and sun;23;20;A morning shower;25;20;E;18;66%;44%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;-1;-6;Periods of sun;-3;-10;NNE;4;84%;39%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;30;24;Mostly sunny, breezy;29;23;ENE;23;68%;3%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, nice;29;20;Mostly sunny;29;19;NE;13;57%;5%;11

Montreal, Canada;Clouds and sun;4;-5;Cloudy;-1;-6;E;0;75%;69%;1

Moscow, Russia;A little snow;-6;-7;Snow;-3;-7;WNW;9;86%;78%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunny and pleasant;33;23;Hazy sun;32;23;NNW;10;44%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Partial sunshine;28;12;Mostly sunny, nice;28;13;NE;19;42%;2%;11

New York, United States;Sunny, not as cool;11;3;Periods of sun, mild;9;3;SW;11;53%;27%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny;17;5;Mostly cloudy;17;9;ESE;11;69%;12%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunny, much colder;-27;-38;Sunny, but frigid;-33;-36;NE;17;78%;0%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;11;0;Sun and some clouds;9;1;NE;7;59%;4%;3

Oslo, Norway;Snow showers;-1;-6;Clouds and sunshine;-4;-8;NNW;6;76%;59%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds and sun;4;-4;A little p.m. snow;0;-5;SSW;8;81%;78%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;25;A thunderstorm;28;25;NNE;13;83%;85%;6

Panama City, Panama;Brief showers;30;24;An afternoon shower;31;24;N;9;75%;66%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;30;23;Nice with some sun;30;22;ENE;14;70%;11%;7

Paris, France;Rain this morning;10;4;Occasional rain;9;7;WSW;8;72%;86%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny;35;21;Plenty of sunshine;32;22;SE;20;60%;6%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Turning cloudy;35;24;Partly sunny;33;24;S;8;58%;44%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;ENE;12;74%;70%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Some sun, a shower;32;21;Mostly sunny;32;20;ESE;9;51%;5%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain and snow shower;2;-2;A snow shower;1;-5;SW;11;70%;63%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sun;4;-10;Thickening clouds;0;-5;N;6;22%;26%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Occasional rain;18;11;A shower in places;21;11;WSW;12;57%;66%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;18;7;Sunny;17;7;E;5;77%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;A passing shower;30;25;An afternoon shower;30;25;ESE;14;70%;77%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly sunny;-4;-6;Cloudy;2;0;E;25;57%;37%;0

Riga, Latvia;A little snow;-1;-7;A snow shower;-3;-7;WNW;2;93%;73%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;ENE;10;70%;71%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;19;4;Plenty of sun;19;3;N;12;31%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Sun and some clouds;14;6;Mostly sunny, nice;16;2;NNE;8;69%;0%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little snow;-4;-9;Snow;-7;-12;N;7;61%;66%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;12;8;Cloudy;12;11;SSW;13;76%;79%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or two;23;18;An afternoon shower;26;17;ENE;14;68%;64%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;29;23;Mostly sunny;28;23;E;21;73%;55%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Clouds and sun, nice;25;18;Clouds and sun, nice;25;18;N;10;70%;32%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Turning cloudy;24;7;Mostly sunny;22;6;E;9;33%;3%;7

Santiago, Chile;A t-storm around;29;15;Mostly sunny;30;15;SW;9;50%;25%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or two;27;22;Sunshine and nice;27;22;N;11;77%;30%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;15;9;Periods of sun, nice;16;8;N;8;83%;1%;1

Seattle, United States;A shower or two;9;7;Pouring rain;9;6;SSW;15;73%;92%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Partial sunshine;7;-6;Increasing clouds;6;-1;NE;4;25%;25%;3

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;9;6;Rain and drizzle;9;6;ENE;14;79%;96%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;32;25;Afternoon showers;32;25;N;10;78%;99%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;A little p.m. rain;8;-5;Mostly cloudy, rain;4;-1;SW;11;93%;88%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;29;24;A shower in places;29;23;ENE;20;70%;64%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;A little snow;1;-8;A snow shower;-3;-8;SW;4;73%;66%;1

Sydney, Australia;Mostly cloudy;29;20;Sunshine;30;21;NNE;20;54%;0%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;A shower or two;21;18;A shower or two;22;17;ESE;16;74%;83%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A little snow;-1;-5;A snow shower;-3;-6;WNW;10;65%;84%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny, nice and warm;18;2;Sunny and mild;16;1;ENE;8;44%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy with clearing;12;-1;Turning sunny, mild;9;0;N;6;72%;7%;2

Tehran, Iran;Cooler;8;0;Plenty of sunshine;11;2;NW;13;33%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sun and some clouds;19;10;High clouds;21;13;SE;6;54%;0%;2

Tirana, Albania;Rain;13;7;Rain at times;12;0;N;8;71%;82%;1

Tokyo, Japan;A little a.m. rain;8;3;Partly sunny;10;2;NNE;9;66%;53%;3

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;4;-2;An afternoon shower;3;0;NW;10;79%;73%;1

Tripoli, Libya;A shower in the p.m.;19;13;An afternoon shower;17;13;WSW;28;64%;45%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;17;11;Partly sunny;19;13;WNW;33;68%;19%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunshine;-20;-36;Areas of low clouds;-29;-41;NNW;11;77%;44%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy, rain;6;5;Periods of rain;7;4;SSW;15;74%;98%;0

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;5;0;Snow showers;3;-4;NW;11;66%;63%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Brilliant sunshine;30;17;Mostly sunny, warm;32;17;NE;6;55%;2%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;-1;-6;A snow shower;-3;-11;NNE;7;77%;63%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Rain/snow showers;2;-5;A snow shower;0;-8;N;7;92%;64%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, breezy;23;18;High clouds, breezy;23;19;N;29;72%;57%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunshine;34;18;Plenty of sun;33;18;NW;10;48%;0%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Decreasing clouds;7;-6;Mostly sunny;5;-6;E;3;68%;21%;3

