More than 10 Vietnamese workers arrested for prostitution

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- According to the Taipei Police Department, 11 Vietnamese migrant workers were arrested along with two of their customers on Section 2 of Xinsheng North Road for allegedly running a prostitution ring in a residential building.

The Central News Agency (CNA) reported on Friday that all of the arrested women were overstaying on their visas and had been individually renting apartments to avoid detection of their ongoing business.

Hsueh Po-wen (薛博文), the head of the Taipei Police Department's Zhongzheng precinct, said the department was informed about the illegal activities by members of the public who had recently filed several complaints about the apartments being used for prostitution purposes.

Their business were usually posted on online forums and advertised on social media using pictures of beautiful women although the pictures did not match the women who were arrested, as reported by CNA.

The police along with National Immigration Agency's (NIA) Specialized Operation Brigade raided the apartments and arrested a total of 11 Vietnamese migrant workers who had all overstayed their visas as well as two of their clients. The women have been charged with "sex offenses" and are due to be processed by the NIA. The men are also to be penalized for violating social order.