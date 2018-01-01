U.S. government shuts down on Trump Administration’s first anniversary

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The United States government shut down at midnight Friday amid disputes between Republicans and Democrats about immigration just as President Donald Trump was about to celebrate the first anniversary of his inauguration.

In a vote late Friday, only 50 out of the necessary 60 senators voted in favor of a bill to extend government funding through February 16.

Many Democrats opposed the bill after the Republicans rejected measures preventing up to 700,000 young immigrants from facing eventual deportation.

As the government has in theory run out of money, for the first time in five years hundreds of thousands of non-essential federal employees will face temporary unpaid leave and departments will be shut down. The military will stay on post but will not be immediately paid, reports said.

As a result, the problem will probably not make itself felt until Monday morning, when some government offices will remain closed.

Both sides blamed the situation on each other’s obstructionism but Congressional leaders said they would resume talks on Saturday.

Trump had been expecting to celebrate the end of his first year in office with record-breaking stock market figures by heading to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, but instead the government shutdown seemed to indicate more chaos was gripping U.S. politics, observers said.