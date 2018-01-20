9.7km highway run to kick off in Eastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The first section of the Suhua Highway Improvement Project is scheduled for opening before the coming Lunar New Year, but before that, enthusiastic runners will get an opportunity to stride over the newly built highway and hold the beauty of Yilan County in view on Sunday.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance for the participants before the highway opens,” said the organizer of the highway run, the Sports Federation of Suao Township, as reported by the Liberty Times.

The organizer said the purpose of the running was to celebrate the opening of the Suao–Dongao section of the improvement project which had been in construction for five years.

The event will kick off at 6:30 a.m. and end at noon, according to the organizer. Runners will pass though tunnels and elevated highway roads while in the meantime enjoy the beauty of northeastern Taiwan.

The organizer said the registration was full the first day it was open, and that on Sunday there would be 6,722 runners joining the event.

As a major infrastructure project, the Suhua Highway Improvement Project aimed to improve and bypass dangerous sections of the Suhua Highway, which is part of Provincial Highway 9 that stretches from Taipei City to Pingtung County along the east coast.

Beginning in 2011, the project contains three sections. While the first section Suao–Dongao is scheduled to open soon, the rest will not open until two years later.

The project is reported to cost NT$46.5 billion.