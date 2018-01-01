  1. Home
  2. Politics

Latvia deported 110 fraud suspects to Taiwan

Most overseas telecom fraud suspects end up in China

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/01/20 16:41

Taiwanese suspects deported from Cambodia to China in 2016. (By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In contrast to several other countries, Latvia last year deported 110 Taiwanese fraud suspects to the island, and not to China, the Central News Agency reported Saturday.

Over the past two years, countries as diverse as Kenya, Spain and Malaysia arrested numerous Chinese and Taiwanese citizens for involvement in telecom scams targeting residents of China, but in most cases they deported the suspects to China, but not to Taiwan.

After Latvia detained 110 Taiwanese last August, the Baltic country handed all of them over to Taiwan in October, CNA reported.

By scamming people in China by phone between March and June, they made an estimated illegal profit of NT$73 million (US$2.48 million), according to the Latvian authorities.

The fact that they were Taiwanese only came to light after their alleged mastermind contacted the Taiwanese representative office to request assistance, CNA reported. The office succeeded in convincing Latvia to respect international human rights accords and basic judicial practice, so the country finally decided to send the Taiwanese suspects home.

China has said more than 1,000 fraud suspects have been brought in from overseas, though it did not specify how many were Taiwanese, CNA reported.
Latvia
telecom fraud
telecom fraud ring

RELATED ARTICLES

Over 100 foreign suspects in telecom fraud nabbed in Philippines
2018/01/14 12:41
MOFA calls on Spanish court to extradite Taiwanese nationals to Taiwan
2017/12/17 10:39
Malaysian teen and Taiwanese gangster accused of 'Macau Scam'
2017/11/08 17:02
Taiwan protests against Cambodia’s deportation of 19 citizens to China
2017/10/28 16:07
3 Taiwanese arrested for alleged phone fraud in Thailand
2017/09/25 14:16