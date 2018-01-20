US government shuts down as partisan blame game heats up

Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., walks to the chamber after a closed meeting with fellow democrats on Capitol Hill, Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, in Washington.
With no apparent indications of a breakthrough in the Senate to avoid a government shutdown, the Capitol is illuminated in Washington, Friday evening,
Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney, is surrounded by reporters following a TV interviewed about a possible government shutdown at
President Donald Trump waits to be introduced to speak to the March for Life participants from the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, Jan. 19, 20
Director of the Office of Management and Budget Mick Mulvaney, right, and Marc Short, left, White House director for legislative affairs, speak to mem
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., arrives at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, as a bitterly-divided Congress hurtles tow
Demonstrators rally in support of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), and to avoid the government shut down on Capitol Hill, Friday, Ja
WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government has shut down at the stroke of midnight Friday. That has halted all but the most essential operations and marred the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration in a striking display of Washington dysfunction.
Last-minute negotiations crumbled as Senate Democrats blocked a four-week stopgap extension in a late-night vote, causing the fourth government shutdown in a quarter century. Behind the scenes, however, leading Republicans and Democrats were trying to work out a compromise to avert a lengthy shutdown.
Congress scheduled an unusual Saturday session to begin considering a three-week version of the short-term spending measure.