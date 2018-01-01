Taiwan Coast Guard boards ship in North Korea investigation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Coast Guard boarded a tanker believed to be linked to the Kaohsiung businessman accused of selling oil to North Korea in violation of United Nations sanctions.

Chen Shih-hsien (陳世憲) is suspected of having chartered an oil tanker which went on to pump oil products into a ship bound for North Korea at sea last October. He spent time in hospital Friday after a failed suicide attempt.

The same day, two tankers appeared off the coast of Tainan and requested permission to enter the port of Kaohsiung, which was denied, the Central News Agency reported.

The two ships, the Kings Way and the Twins Bull, were previously known as Billions No.18 and the Billions No.88, under which name they had been suspected of supplying oil to North Korea, the Coast Guard said.

Both Palau-registered vessels were owned by the Billions Bunker Group, Chen’s company, according to the report. The ban on their entering Kaohsiung was based on a request from the United Nations, the authorities said.

At 6:40 p.m., a team from the Coast Guard boarded the Twins Bull, finding an Indonesian captain, a Chinese citizen and 12 Indonesian crew members, but no oil on board.

The four inspectors left the tanker around 8 p.m., but due to the weather, they did not go and check the other ship, CNA reported. Around noon Saturday, both vessels were moving southwest around 40 nautical miles west of Tainan’s Anping harbor.