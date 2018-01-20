Temperature to drop to 14 degrees Celsius in northern Taiwan in the coming week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- According to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB)'s latest forecast on Saturday, the weather for northern Taiwan will see another wave of northeasterly winds, making the coming week cold and wet with temperatures dropping as low as 14 degree Celsius.

The CWB forecaster Liu Pei-teng (劉沛滕) said there are chances of rain in the north, east and mountainous regions in central and southern Taiwan due to the accumulated clouds all over the country on Saturday morning, as reported by the Central News Agency.

The weather throughout the weekend will hover between 19 and 20 degrees in northern Taiwan, while temperatures in Taichung Tainan, Taitung, and Yilan will range between 22 and 24 degrees during day time with clouds and temperatures between 17 and 19 degrees during the night, according to Liu.

In regions like Kaohsiung and Pingtung temperatures will reach as high as 26 to 27 degrees.

However, from Monday temperatures could reach as high as 18 to 19 degrees during the day with weather being wet and cold for the entire week, it is also expected that temperatures may dip down to 14 degrees due to the winds and a cold front that is headed towards Taiwan.