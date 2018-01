Tour Down Unders, stage 5 results

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Results on Saturday from the fifth stage of the Tour Down Under, 151.5 kilometers (94 miles) from McLaren Vale to Willunga Hill:

1. Richie Porte, Australia, BMC Racing Team, 3 hours, 42 minutes, 22 seconds.

2. Daryl Impey, South Africa, Mitchelton-SCOTT, at 8 seconds.

3. Tom-Jelte Slagter, Netherlands, Team Dimension Data, at 10 seconds.

4. Dries Devenyns, Belgium, Quick Step, same time.

5. Egan Bernal, Colombia, Team Sky, same time.

6. Gorka Izagirre, Spain, Bahrain-Merida, same time.

7. Diego Ulissi, Italy, UAE Team Emirates, same time.

8. Robert Gesink, Belgium, Team Lotto NL Jumbo, at 14 seconds.

9. Ion Izagirre, Spain, Bahrain Merida, same time.

10. Ruben Guerreiro, Portugal, Trek-Sagafredo, same time.

General classification after five of six stages:

1. Daryl Impey, South Africa, Mitchelton-SCOTT, 18 hours, 2 minutes, 15 seconds.

2. Richie Porte, Australia, BMC Racing Team, same time.

3. Tom-Jelte Slagter, Netherlands, Team Dimension Data, at 16 seconds.

4. Diego Ulissi, Italy, UAE Team Emirates, at 20 seconds.

5. Dries Devenyns, Belgium, Quick Step, same time.

6. Egan Bernal, Colombia, Team Sky, same time.

7. Gorka Izagirre, Spain, Bahrain Merida, same time.

8. Robert Gesink, Belgium, Team Lotto NL Jumbo, at 24 seconds.

9. George Bennett, New Zealand, Team Lotto NL Jumbo, same time.

10. Ion Izagirre, Spain, Bahrain Merida, same time.