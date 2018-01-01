Taiwan badminton star Tai Tzu-ying through to Malaysia Masters finals

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – World No.1 woman badminton player Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) will compete in the finals of the Malaysia Masters Sunday after defeating her Spanish opponent Carolina Marin the previous day.

Tai, who became a star in her native Taiwan thanks to her performance at last August’s Taipei Summer Universiade, lost her first set against No.4 seed Marin in the semifinals at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur Saturday.

However, after her 12-21 defeat, she turned around and went on to win the following set 21-15. In the decisive third set, she was trailing her rival by 8 points at one moment, but in the end she prevailed and came back to defeat Marin 23-21, the Central News Agency reported.

Marin is the Olympic champion, two-time world champion, three-time European champion and former world No.1.

On Sunday, Tai will face the winner of the game between Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand and Akane Yamaguchi of Japan.