  1. Home
  2. World

National Hockey League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/01/20 13:48
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 45 31 11 3 65 162 116
Boston 44 26 10 8 60 146 111
Washington 47 28 15 4 60 145 134
New Jersey 44 24 12 8 56 141 134
Columbus 47 26 18 3 55 126 130
Toronto 47 25 17 5 55 149 136
N.Y. Rangers 46 24 17 5 53 141 133
Pittsburgh 48 25 20 3 53 141 147
Philadelphia 45 21 16 8 50 132 132
N.Y. Islanders 47 23 20 4 50 161 173
Carolina 45 20 17 8 48 126 140
Florida 44 19 19 6 44 126 144
Montreal 46 19 21 6 44 119 144
Detroit 44 18 19 7 43 119 135
Ottawa 43 15 19 9 39 118 153
Buffalo 45 11 25 9 31 102 155
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 45 30 11 4 64 152 122
Nashville 44 27 11 6 60 135 116
Winnipeg 46 26 13 7 59 153 127
St. Louis 48 28 17 3 59 140 124
Dallas 47 26 17 4 56 141 128
San Jose 44 24 14 6 54 126 119
Calgary 45 25 16 4 54 131 125
Colorado 44 25 16 3 53 147 129
Los Angeles 46 24 17 5 53 131 112
Minnesota 46 24 17 5 53 133 131
Anaheim 47 22 16 9 53 129 129
Chicago 45 22 17 6 50 136 123
Edmonton 46 20 23 3 43 126 147
Vancouver 45 18 21 6 42 119 147
Arizona 47 10 28 9 29 109 166

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

New Jersey 4, Washington 3, OT

Columbus 2, Dallas 1, SO

Philadelphia 3, Toronto 2, OT

Boston 5, N.Y. Islanders 2

St. Louis 4, Ottawa 1

N.Y. Rangers 4, Buffalo 3

Vegas 4, Tampa Bay 1

Nashville 3, Arizona 2, SO

Colorado 5, San Jose 3

Pittsburgh 3, Los Angeles 1

Friday's Games

Florida 4, Vegas 3, OT

Montreal 3, Washington 2

Anaheim 2, Los Angeles 1

Saturday's Games

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 3 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Jose, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 12:30 p.m.

Vegas at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Calgary, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Arizona, 9 p.m.