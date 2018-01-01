Marriott Hotels website places Taiwanese cities in Japan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Barely a week after Marriott Hotels gave in to Chinese protests about listing Taiwan as a country on its website, the United States group this time listed three Taiwanese cities as being located in Japan, reports said Saturday.

Netizens in China apparently wrote the Chinese character for the “Tai” in “Taiwan” in Marriott’s English-language destination menu, and the result was that the Chinese names for Taichung, Tainan and Taitung appeared in Chinese characters followed by the English word “Japan,” the Central News Agency reported.

The same thing reportedly happened with the Japanese-language menu of the hotel chain, but the mistakes had been removed by Saturday.

After the January 9 incident, the company apologized for listing Taiwan, Tibet, Hong Kong and Macau as countries and ended its cooperation with a subcontractor while also laying off a member of staff, reports said.

Due to sanctions from the Shanghai authorities, the Chinese-language site was closed for one week and had not yet reopened by Friday night, CNA reported.

Angry Chinese netizens called for a boycott of the 70 Marriott properties in the country and for stringent checkups by fire and food safety authorities.