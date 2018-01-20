  1. Home
South Korea asks North to explain canceled visit

By  Associated Press
2018/01/20 12:41

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has requested North Korea to explain why it abruptly canceled plans to send a delegation over the weekend to prepare for a visit by an art troupe during next month's Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyun on Saturday said that the countries could hopefully reschedule a visit soon.

The ministry says North Korea didn't explain why it was "suspending" the visit by the seven-member advance team. It was supposed to be led by the art troupe's leader Hyon Song Wol. She also heads the hugely popular girl band Moranbong that's hand-picked by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The rival Koreas earlier this week agreed that the 140-member art troupe will perform twice in South Korea during the games.