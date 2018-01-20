The Latest: Top-seeded Halep survives marathon match

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on Saturday at the Australian Open (all times local):

3 p.m.

Top-seeded Simona Halep served for the match four times before prevailing 4-6, 6-4, 15-13 over American Lauren Davis in a marathon match at Rod Laver Arena.

Halep saved three match points in the 22nd game of the third set at 0-40 and Davis saved five break points in the 23rd game in the 3 hour, 45-minute match. The final set took 2 hour, 22 minutes and Halep won on her first match point when Davis hit a forehand wide along the sideline.

Davis twice had medical timeouts in the final set to have blisters on both feet treated.

Halep will play the winner of Saturday's later match between local hope Ashleigh Barty and Naomi Osaka.

In other women's third-round matches, sixth-seeded Karolina Pliskova beat Lucie Safarova 7-6 (6), 7-5 and No. 8 Caroline Garcia beat Lucie Safarova 6-3, 5-7, 6-2. Garcia will play Madison Keys in the fourth round.

_____

12:25 p.m.

Madison Keys is through to the fourth round of the Australian Open after starting Saturday's program on Margaret Court Arena with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Ana Bogdan.

The 17th-seeded Keys, who lost in the U.S. Open final last year to Sloane Stephens, saved three break points serving for the match, finally clinching it on her first match point when Bogdan netted a backhand.

Keys will next play the winner of Saturday's later match between Aliaksandra Sasnovich and eighth-seeded Caroline Garcia.

The big match Saturday had the only two women's major champions left in the tournament playing each other — 2008 Australian winner Maria Sharapova vs. 2016 Melbourne Park champion Angelique Kerber.

That was the first night match scheduled for Rod Laver Arena, with Roger Federer to follow in his third-round match against Richard Gasquet.

_____

