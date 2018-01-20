Records: Las Vegas gunman was germophobe, possibly bipolar

This Oct. 2017 photo released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Force Investigation Team Report showing the interior of Las Vegas shoote
LAS VEGAS (AP) — After three months of investigation, police have learned more about Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock.
The high-stakes gambler was on a losing streak, obsessed with cleanliness, possibly bipolar and was having difficulties with his live-in girlfriend.
But hundreds of interviews and thousands of pieces of evidence have not answered the key question: Why did Paddock open fire from his high-rise hotel suite, killing 58 people and injuring more than 800 others in the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history?
On Friday, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo released a preliminary report on the Oct. 1 attack on an outdoor concert staged from a room at the Mandalay Bay casino-hotel.
He said he did not expect criminal charges to be filed against Paddock's girlfriend, Marilou Danley. She had been called the only person of interest in the case.