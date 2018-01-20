|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|45
|31
|11
|3
|65
|162
|116
|Boston
|44
|26
|10
|8
|60
|146
|111
|Washington
|47
|28
|15
|4
|60
|145
|134
|New Jersey
|44
|24
|12
|8
|56
|141
|134
|Columbus
|47
|26
|18
|3
|55
|126
|130
|Toronto
|47
|25
|17
|5
|55
|149
|136
|N.Y. Rangers
|46
|24
|17
|5
|53
|141
|133
|Pittsburgh
|48
|25
|20
|3
|53
|141
|147
|Philadelphia
|45
|21
|16
|8
|50
|132
|132
|N.Y. Islanders
|47
|23
|20
|4
|50
|161
|173
|Carolina
|45
|20
|17
|8
|48
|126
|140
|Florida
|44
|19
|19
|6
|44
|126
|144
|Montreal
|46
|19
|21
|6
|44
|119
|144
|Detroit
|44
|18
|19
|7
|43
|119
|135
|Ottawa
|43
|15
|19
|9
|39
|118
|153
|Buffalo
|45
|11
|25
|9
|31
|102
|155
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|45
|30
|11
|4
|64
|152
|122
|Nashville
|44
|27
|11
|6
|60
|135
|116
|Winnipeg
|46
|26
|13
|7
|59
|153
|127
|St. Louis
|48
|28
|17
|3
|59
|140
|124
|Dallas
|47
|26
|17
|4
|56
|141
|128
|San Jose
|44
|24
|14
|6
|54
|126
|119
|Calgary
|45
|25
|16
|4
|54
|131
|125
|Colorado
|44
|25
|16
|3
|53
|147
|129
|Los Angeles
|45
|24
|16
|5
|53
|130
|110
|Minnesota
|46
|24
|17
|5
|53
|133
|131
|Anaheim
|46
|21
|16
|9
|51
|127
|128
|Chicago
|45
|22
|17
|6
|50
|136
|123
|Edmonton
|46
|20
|23
|3
|43
|126
|147
|Vancouver
|45
|18
|21
|6
|42
|119
|147
|Arizona
|47
|10
|28
|9
|29
|109
|166
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Thursday's Games
New Jersey 4, Washington 3, OT
Columbus 2, Dallas 1, SO
Philadelphia 3, Toronto 2, OT
Boston 5, N.Y. Islanders 2
St. Louis 4, Ottawa 1
N.Y. Rangers 4, Buffalo 3
Vegas 4, Tampa Bay 1
Nashville 3, Arizona 2, SO
Colorado 5, San Jose 3
Pittsburgh 3, Los Angeles 1
|Friday's Games
Florida 4, Vegas 3, OT
Montreal 3, Washington 2
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
New Jersey at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Dallas at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Winnipeg at Calgary, 3 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 3 p.m.
Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Jose, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Philadelphia at Washington, 12:30 p.m.
Vegas at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Detroit at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Calgary, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Arizona, 9 p.m.