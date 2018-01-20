All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 45 31 11 3 65 162 116 17-5-1 14-6-2 9-3-1 Boston 44 26 10 8 60 146 111 15-5-4 11-5-4 8-1-2 Washington 46 28 14 4 60 143 131 18-7-0 10-8-4 8-4-2 New Jersey 44 24 12 8 56 141 134 13-6-3 11-6-5 5-5-1 Columbus 47 26 18 3 55 126 130 16-8-0 10-10-3 8-5-2 Toronto 47 25 17 5 55 149 136 13-7-2 12-10-3 5-4-1 N.Y. Rangers 46 24 17 5 53 141 133 17-8-3 7-9-2 7-6-3 Pittsburgh 48 25 20 3 53 141 147 15-7-1 10-13-2 9-4-0 Philadelphia 45 21 16 8 50 132 132 12-8-4 9-8-4 3-2-4 N.Y. Islanders 47 23 20 4 50 161 173 13-7-3 10-13-1 7-7-1 Carolina 45 20 17 8 48 126 140 10-6-4 10-11-4 6-4-3 Montreal 46 19 21 6 44 119 144 11-8-5 8-13-1 9-5-2 Detroit 44 18 19 7 43 119 135 10-8-6 8-11-1 6-9-2 Florida 43 18 19 6 42 122 141 10-7-3 8-12-3 6-4-1 Ottawa 43 15 19 9 39 118 153 9-9-5 6-10-4 5-6-3 Buffalo 45 11 25 9 31 102 155 6-11-3 5-14-6 3-5-2 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 44 30 11 3 63 149 118 18-2-2 12-9-1 11-1-1 Nashville 44 27 11 6 60 135 116 15-4-2 12-7-4 10-3-2 Winnipeg 46 26 13 7 59 153 127 16-3-1 10-10-6 7-5-2 St. Louis 48 28 17 3 59 140 124 15-9-0 13-8-3 6-4-1 Dallas 47 26 17 4 56 141 128 16-6-1 10-11-3 7-10-0 San Jose 44 24 14 6 54 126 119 13-6-2 11-8-4 11-2-3 Calgary 45 25 16 4 54 131 125 12-11-0 13-5-4 8-5-1 Colorado 44 25 16 3 53 147 129 17-7-1 8-9-2 7-5-1 Los Angeles 45 24 16 5 53 130 110 11-9-3 13-7-2 5-7-3 Minnesota 46 24 17 5 53 133 131 15-4-4 9-13-1 8-8-0 Anaheim 46 21 16 9 51 127 128 11-8-3 10-8-6 7-4-5 Chicago 45 22 17 6 50 136 123 12-8-2 10-9-4 5-7-2 Edmonton 46 20 23 3 43 126 147 9-12-1 11-11-2 8-2-0 Vancouver 45 18 21 6 42 119 147 7-12-3 11-9-3 4-8-1 Arizona 47 10 28 9 29 109 166 5-14-3 5-14-6 1-7-5

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

New Jersey 4, Washington 3, OT

Columbus 2, Dallas 1, SO

Philadelphia 3, Toronto 2, OT

Boston 5, N.Y. Islanders 2

St. Louis 4, Ottawa 1

N.Y. Rangers 4, Buffalo 3

Vegas 4, Tampa Bay 1

Nashville 3, Arizona 2, SO

Colorado 5, San Jose 3

Pittsburgh 3, Los Angeles 1

Friday's Games

Montreal 3, Washington 2

Vegas at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 3 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Jose, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 12:30 p.m.

Vegas at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Calgary, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Arizona, 9 p.m.