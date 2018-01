BC-TEN--Australian Open Results

MELBOURNE (AP) — Results Saturday from the Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Third Round

Madison Keys (17), United States, def. Ana Bogdan, Romania, 6-3, 6-4.

Men's Doubles

Second Round

Dominic Inglot, Britain and Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, def. Benoit Paire, France and Hugo Nys, France, 6-4, 6-2.