Ken Squier becomes 1st broadcaster to make NASCAR Hall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Ken Squier has become the first broadcaster to be inducted into NASCAR's Hall of Fame.

Squier worked NASCAR's flag-to-flag network television debut in the 1979 Daytona 500. He was introduced by Dale Earnhardt Jr., who is transitioning from racing into broadcasting, and inducted by Vermont Gov. Phil Scott.

Squier is the co-founder of the Motor Racing Network and a longtime voice of NASCAR. He had co-founded MRN in 1969 before moving to television. He's also credited with helping develop the sport's first "in-car camera" that is still used in telecasts today.

Red Byron, NASCAR's first champion, was the first honoree inducted Friday night.

