US and Pakistan clash at UN over Afghanistan

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States is urging Pakistan not to give sanctuary to "terrorist organizations" — and Pakistan is demanding that the Trump administration address safe havens inside Afghanistan and its income from the narcotics trade.

The exchange took place Friday at a Security Council meeting on Afghanistan's relations with its Central Asia neighbors and the link between peace and security.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan said the United States can't work with Pakistan if it continues to give sanctuary to terrorist organizations and it needs to stop this and join efforts to resolve the Afghan conflict.

Pakistan's U.N. Ambassador Maleeha Lodi countered that it's "not enough to pay lip service to a negotiated settlement and then do little other than exercise a strategy of force and coercion."