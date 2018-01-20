Andrew Landry tops crowded CareerBuilder leaderboard

Jon Rahm watches his tee shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the CareerBuilder Challenge golf tournament on the Jack Nicklaus Tournament
Jon Rahm reacts after missing a birdie putt on the 17th hole during the second round of the CareerBuilder Challenge golf tournament on the Jack Nickla
Zach Johnson hits from the fairway on the first hole during the second round of the CareerBuilder Challenge golf tournament on the Jack Nicklaus Tourn
Jason Kokrak watches his tee shot on the first hole during the second round of the CareerBuilder Challenge golf tournament on the Jack Nicklaus Tourna
Bubba Watson watches his tee shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the CareerBuilder Challenge golf tournament on the Jack Nicklaus Tournam
Brandon Harkins watches his tee shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the CareerBuilder Challenge golf tournament on the Jack Nicklaus Tou
Jason Kokrak watches his tee shot on the second hole during the second round of the CareerBuilder Challenge golf tournament on the Jack Nicklaus Tourn
Jon Rahm hits from the fairway on the 18th hole during the second round of the CareerBuilder Challenge golf tournament on the Jack Nicklaus Tournament
LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — Andrew Landry topped the crowded CareerBuilder Challenge leaderboard after another low-scoring day in the sunny Coachella Valley.
Landry shot a 7-under 65 on Thursday on PGA West's Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course to reach 16 under. He opened with a 63 on Thursday at La Quinta Country Club.
Jon Rahm, the first-round leader after a 62 at La Quinta, was a stroke back. He had two early bogeys in a 67 on the Nicklaus layout.
Jason Kokrak was 14 under after a 67 at Nicklaus. Two-time major champion Zach Johnson was 13 under along with Michael Kim and Martin Piller. Johnson had a 64 at Nicklaus.
Landry, Rahm, Kokrak and Johnson will finish the rotation Saturday at PGA West's Stadium Course, also the site of the final round.