Cardinals trade OF Randal Grichuk to Toronto for 2 pitchers

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals have traded outfielder Randal Grichuk to the Toronto Blue Jays for reliever Dominic Leone and minor league pitcher Conner Greene.

The deal was announced Friday.

The 26-year-old Grichuk hit .238 last season with 22 home runs and 59 RBIs in 122 games. He became expendable after St. Louis got big-hitting left fielder Marcell Ozuna in a trade with Miami last month, and because of the emergence of Tommy Pham in center.

In return, the Cardinals receive a much-needed boost to their bullpen in Leone. The 26-year-old right-hander was 3-0 with a 2.56 ERA in 65 games last year for Toronto, striking out 81 in 70 1/3 innings.

Greene was a seventh-round draft pick of the Blue Jays in 2013 and went 5-10 with a 5.29 ERA at Double-A New Hampshire last season.