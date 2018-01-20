  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Standings

By  Associated Press
2018/01/20 06:31
BC-SOC--English Standings
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Man City 23 20 2 1 67 17 62
Man United 23 15 5 3 48 16 50
Liverpool 23 13 8 2 54 28 47
Chelsea 23 14 5 4 41 16 47
Tottenham 23 13 5 5 46 21 44
Arsenal 23 11 6 6 41 30 39
Burnley 23 9 7 7 19 20 34
Leicester 23 8 7 8 34 32 31
Everton 23 7 6 10 25 38 27
Watford 23 7 5 11 33 42 26
West Ham 23 6 7 10 29 41 25
Crystal Palace 23 6 7 10 21 33 25
Bournemouth 23 6 6 11 24 35 24
Huddersfield 23 6 6 11 19 39 24
Newcastle 23 6 5 12 21 31 23
Brighton 23 5 8 10 17 29 23
Southampton 23 4 9 10 23 34 21
Stoke 23 5 5 13 23 50 20
West Brom 23 3 10 10 18 30 19
Swansea 23 4 5 14 14 35 17
Saturday, Jan. 20

Brighton vs. Chelsea 1230 GMT

Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace 1500 GMT

Everton vs. West Brom 1500 GMT

West Ham vs. Bournemouth 1500 GMT

Leicester vs. Watford 1500 GMT

Stoke vs. Huddersfield 1500 GMT

Burnley vs. Man United 1500 GMT

Man City vs. Newcastle 1730 GMT

Sunday, Jan. 21

Southampton vs. Tottenham 1600 GMT

Monday, Jan. 22

Swansea vs. Liverpool 2000 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Wolverhampton 27 19 5 3 50 20 62
Derby 28 15 8 5 44 23 53
Cardiff 27 15 5 7 40 25 50
Bristol City 28 13 9 6 40 32 48
Aston Villa 27 13 8 6 39 24 47
Sheffield United 27 13 4 10 40 31 43
Leeds 27 13 4 10 37 29 43
Fulham 27 11 9 7 40 34 42
Middlesbrough 27 12 5 10 35 27 41
Preston 27 10 11 6 31 27 41
Brentford 27 10 10 7 41 35 40
Ipswich 27 12 3 12 40 39 39
Norwich 27 10 7 10 27 31 37
QPR 27 8 9 10 31 37 33
Nottingham Forest 27 10 2 15 33 43 32
Millwall 27 7 10 10 29 30 31
Sheffield Wednesday 27 7 10 10 30 34 31
Reading 27 7 8 12 30 35 29
Barnsley 27 6 9 12 27 37 27
Hull 27 5 10 12 39 44 25
Bolton 27 6 7 14 25 45 25
Burton Albion 27 6 6 15 21 46 24
Birmingham 27 6 5 16 15 38 23
Sunderland 27 4 10 13 29 47 22
Friday, Jan. 19

Derby 0, Bristol City 0

Saturday, Jan. 20

Sunderland vs. Hull 1500 GMT

Norwich vs. Sheffield United 1500 GMT

Bolton vs. Ipswich 1500 GMT

Leeds vs. Millwall 1500 GMT

Wolverhampton vs. Nottingham Forest 1500 GMT

QPR vs. Middlesbrough 1500 GMT

Fulham vs. Burton Albion 1500 GMT

Preston vs. Birmingham 1500 GMT

Aston Villa vs. Barnsley 1500 GMT

Reading vs. Brentford 1500 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Cardiff 1730 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Wigan 26 17 6 3 50 12 57
Shrewsbury 26 16 6 4 34 18 54
Blackburn 26 15 7 4 48 24 52
Scunthorpe 27 14 8 5 38 23 50
Bradford 27 15 3 9 43 36 48
Charlton 27 12 7 8 34 32 43
Portsmouth 27 13 3 11 34 31 42
Rotherham 27 12 5 10 45 36 41
Peterborough 27 11 7 9 43 37 40
Oxford United 28 10 8 10 43 41 38
Fleetwood Town 27 10 6 11 38 41 36
Doncaster 27 9 8 10 30 29 35
Plymouth 28 9 8 11 30 35 35
Gillingham 27 8 10 9 29 30 34
Walsall 26 8 9 9 33 35 33
Blackpool 28 8 9 11 34 38 33
Bristol Rovers 27 10 3 14 36 43 33
Southend 28 8 7 13 32 47 31
Milton Keynes Dons 27 7 9 11 28 38 30
Oldham 28 7 8 13 40 50 29
Northampton 28 8 5 15 25 48 29
AFC Wimbledon 26 7 7 12 22 31 28
Rochdale 26 4 10 12 26 37 22
Bury 27 4 5 18 19 42 17
Saturday, Jan. 20

Plymouth vs. Wigan 1500 GMT

AFC Wimbledon vs. Blackpool 1500 GMT

Bristol Rovers vs. Bradford 1500 GMT

Shrewsbury vs. Doncaster 1500 GMT

Rochdale vs. Southend 1500 GMT

Scunthorpe vs. Gillingham 1500 GMT

Fleetwood Town vs. Blackburn 1500 GMT

Oxford United vs. Bury 1500 GMT

Peterborough vs. Oldham 1500 GMT

Northampton vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1500 GMT

Charlton vs. Walsall 1500 GMT

Rotherham vs. Portsmouth 1500 GMT

Tuesday, Jan. 23

Rotherham vs. Bradford 1945 GMT

Shrewsbury vs. Charlton ppd.

Scunthorpe vs. Doncaster 1945 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Luton Town 27 16 6 5 62 27 54
Notts County 27 14 9 4 46 28 51
Accrington Stanley 26 14 4 8 44 30 46
Wycombe 27 13 7 7 49 36 46
Newport County 28 12 9 7 39 32 45
Exeter 26 14 3 9 36 32 45
Lincoln City 27 12 8 7 37 26 44
Mansfield Town 27 11 11 5 38 29 44
Coventry 27 13 5 9 28 19 44
Swindon 26 14 2 10 39 34 44
Colchester 28 11 8 9 37 34 41
Cambridge United 27 10 8 9 25 31 38
Carlisle 27 10 7 10 38 37 37
Crawley Town 28 10 6 12 28 33 36
Stevenage 27 9 7 11 37 40 34
Cheltenham 28 9 7 12 37 41 34
Grimsby Town 28 9 7 12 27 38 34
Port Vale 28 9 5 14 30 36 32
Morecambe 27 7 8 12 27 37 29
Crewe 27 9 2 16 29 42 29
Yeovil 27 7 7 13 37 48 28
Chesterfield 28 6 6 16 28 51 24
Forest Green 27 6 5 16 26 48 23
Barnet 27 5 5 17 26 41 20
Friday, Jan. 19

Newport County 2, Crawley Town 1

Saturday, Jan. 20

Notts County vs. Exeter 1500 GMT

Mansfield Town vs. Cheltenham 1500 GMT

Barnet vs. Lincoln City 1500 GMT

Forest Green vs. Cambridge United 1500 GMT

Coventry vs. Swindon 1500 GMT

Yeovil vs. Chesterfield 1500 GMT

Crewe vs. Wycombe 1500 GMT

Colchester vs. Grimsby Town 1500 GMT

Luton Town vs. Morecambe 1500 GMT

Accrington Stanley vs. Port Vale 1500 GMT

Stevenage vs. Carlisle 1500 GMT

Tuesday, Jan. 23

Newport County vs. Morecambe 1945 GMT

Notts County vs. Crawley Town 1945 GMT