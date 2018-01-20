  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Results

By  Associated Press
2018/01/20 06:31
English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

English Premier League
Saturday's Matches

Brighton vs. Chelsea

Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace

Everton vs. West Brom

West Ham vs. Bournemouth

Leicester vs. Watford

Stoke vs. Huddersfield

Burnley vs. Man United

Man City vs. Newcastle

Sunday's Match

Southampton vs. Tottenham

Monday's Match

Swansea vs. Liverpool

England Championship
Friday's Match

Derby 0, Bristol City 0

Saturday's Matches

Sunderland vs. Hull

Norwich vs. Sheffield United

Bolton vs. Ipswich

Leeds vs. Millwall

Wolverhampton vs. Nottingham Forest

QPR vs. Middlesbrough

Fulham vs. Burton Albion

Preston vs. Birmingham

Aston Villa vs. Barnsley

Reading vs. Brentford

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Cardiff

England League One
Saturday's Matches

Plymouth vs. Wigan

AFC Wimbledon vs. Blackpool

Bristol Rovers vs. Bradford

Shrewsbury vs. Doncaster

Rochdale vs. Southend

Scunthorpe vs. Gillingham

Fleetwood Town vs. Blackburn

Oxford United vs. Bury

Peterborough vs. Oldham

Northampton vs. Milton Keynes Dons

Charlton vs. Walsall

Rotherham vs. Portsmouth

England League Two
Friday's Match

Newport County 2, Crawley Town 1

Saturday's Matches

Notts County vs. Exeter

Mansfield Town vs. Cheltenham

Barnet vs. Lincoln City

Forest Green Rovers vs. Cambridge United

Coventry vs. Swindon

Yeovil vs. Chesterfield

Crewe vs. Wycombe

Colchester vs. Grimsby Town

Luton Town vs. Morecambe

Accrington Stanley vs. Port Vale

Stevenage vs. Carlisle

England FA Cup
Tuesday's Matches

West Ham 1, Shrewsbury 0

Mansfield Town 1, Cardiff 4

Leicester 2, Fleetwood Town 0

Sheffield Wednesday 2, Carlisle 0

Reading 3, Stevenage 0

Wednesday's Matches

Wigan 3, Bournemouth 0

Swansea 2, Wolverhampton 1

Chelsea 6, Norwich 4