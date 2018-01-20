Trump signs surveillance law after confusing tweets

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he's signed a bill into law renewing a foreign intelligence surveillance program.

He announced his action in the latest in a series of confusing tweets about the spy program.

Trump's tweet on Jan. 11 created chaos in the House just before it voted to reauthorize the program. He said the Obama administration might have used it to conduct surveillance on his campaign.

That caused some to wonder if he didn't support letting spy agencies collect intelligence on foreign targets abroad.

After conferring with House Speaker Paul Ryan, Trump did an about-face, saying it was a good law.

He fired out a similar tweet on Friday, saying it was not the same surveillance law that was — in his words — "so wrongly abused during the election."