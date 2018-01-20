Agents find 244 parrots stuffed into bags, boxes in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors in Mexico had received a tip that a man was transporting wildlife, but hardly expected to find 244 white-fronted parrots stuffed into mesh bags and boxes.

The attorney general's office said Friday the man was carrying eight boxes in the luggage compartment of a bus on a highway in the southern state of Chiapas.

It was unclear what he intended to do with the birds, who were packed so tightly they could barely move.

Authorities said they will release the parrots back into the wild at a park in Chiapas.

The white-fronted parrot is not considered endangered, but trafficking wildlife is a crime and the man was arrested.