Koepka out until the Masters with wrist injury

DALLAS (AP) — U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka has a wrist injury that will keep him out until the Masters.

Koepka is not sure how he injured his left wrist. He was coming off a nine-shot victory at the Dunlop Phoenix in Japan when he noticed discomfort at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas the first week of December. A month of rest didn't help. Koepka said at Kapalua it was still bothering him, and he says he probably shouldn't have played.

Doctors discovered a partial tear in the tendon. The recovery is expected to be eight to 12 weeks of rest and therapy. The injury means Koepka will miss Phoenix and Pebble Beach, along with the Honda Classic and two World Golf Championships ahead of the Masters.